You wait for a ballet and then tu come along

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre is offering a double treat for ballet fans.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia returns to the resort for its 2017 UK tour with productions of The Nutcracker and Coppelia on January 16 and 17.

The Nutcracker is one of the most famous ballets in the world and is the favourite of many.

The story begins on Christmas eve as snowflakes fall and the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and the brightly-wrapped gifts beneath.

When midnight strikes the audience is swept away to a fairytale world.

Toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his mouse army battle with the Nutcracker Prince as the dancers travel to the Land of Snow to the place where magic begins.

Coppelia, the following day, is a charming comedy of errors set in a doll-maker’s workshop.

It is a light-hearted take of mistaken identity and confused lovers.

The story follows the mischievous Swanilda, her impetuous suitor Franz and the eccentric toymaker Dr Coppelius. The show is perfect for first-time ballet goers and families.

The dancers will be accompanied by a live musicians from The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet.

Tickets are priced from £19-£43 and are available on www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk