X Factor star Ray plays Sands

Former X Factor finalist Ray Quinn will be performing at the Sands Venue on Saturday.

The performer finished as runner up to Leona Lewis in 2006 and his debut album Doing it My Way went to number one, selling more than 300,000 copies in the process.

Despite the impressive record sales, Ray was dropped from his label Sony BMG after just eight months on their books.

After getting over the disappointment, he took his talents to the West End, appearing in productions of Grease, Dirty Dancing and Legally Blonde among others.

A true ‘triple threat’, Ray started his career as an actor, starring as Anthony Murray in the soap opera Brookside, but he’s also a very accomplished dancer. Even on ice!

After winning Dancing on Ice in 2009, he was invited back in 2014 and was crowned ‘The Champion of Champions’ in the last ever series, featuring some of the best and most memorable contestants.

Despite his dabbles with dancing and performing in the West End, Ray now wants to get back to being a recording artist.

Last year he returned to the studio to start work on his second album, eight years after the release of his debut.

Working with a team of songwriters and producers in London, he has been working on a new commercial sounding record full of original songs.

The album is currently untitled, but it’s pencilled in a for a release in the near future, on the back of his successful 2016 tour.

• Tickets for Ray’s show at the Sands are priced at £20, or £29.99 if you’d like a three course meal.

To book, call 01253 625262 or visit www.the-sands-blackpool.co.uk.