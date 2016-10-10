X Factor star leads classic rock tribute

Former X Factor rocker, Joseph Whelan will be taking on the role of Bruce Springsteen in Classic Rock USA, at Preston Guild Hall, tonight.

The multi-instrumentalist, who can play guitar, bass, keyboard and drums, appeared on X Factor twice in 2012 and 2013.

On his first appearance, he received a standing ovation for his performance of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’.

A year later, he returned and made it all the way to Sharon Osbourne’s judge’s house, coming agonisingly close to getting a place on the live shows.

Now he will be performing as one of his heroes, The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.

Classic Rock USA is a tribute show combining three of America’s greatest rock exports.

Joining Joseph Whelan as Springsteen will be Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams tributes.

Over the course of the show, they’ll perform over 25 hits including Born to run, Thunder Road, Hungry Heart, Everything I do, Summer of 69, Living on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name, Bed of Roses and many more.

For tickets, priced £21.50, call 01772 804444.