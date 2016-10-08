X Factor live shows begin tonight

The X Factor is finally entering the live stage of the competition – who will you be rooting for this evening?

After weeks of auditions followed by bootcamp, the dastardly six-chair challenge, and the judges’ houses episodes, the surviving acts are through to the final stage of the show.

The 12 acts who have survived the process thus far will perform in the first live show of the series, in front of judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne – and a TV audience of millions.

In Cowell’s girls category, Emily Middlemas, Sam Lavery and Gifty Louise will perform, while Scherzinger’s boys line-up is comprised of Matt Terry, Freddy Parker and Ryan Lawrie.

Walsh is the mentor of the groups this year and will be backing his acts Bratavio, Brooks Way and 5 After Midnight, while Osbourne’s overs Honey G, Relley C and Saara Aalto will be doing their best to impress.

The theme of the first week of live shows is “express yourself”, which requires each act to perform a song they feel reflects who they are.

Following every live eviction on Sunday night, host Dermot O’Leary will be joined by a special guest to spin a jukebox wheel to reveal the following week’s theme, a new twist to proceedings.

Possible themes include the Oscars, boyband versus girl band, disco and Motown.

The X Factor airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Saturday, with the live results show 24 hours later.