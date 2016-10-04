Wildlife ace planning a Grand adventure

Wildlife TV ace Steve Backshall is preparing to swap the great outdoors for the Blackpool stage.

The TV presenter, children’s author and all round daredevil will be visiting for one night only next month as part of a nationwide adventure.

Following on from the huge success of his 2015 tour, Steve will be visiting 27 regions throughout the UK, sharing stories from expeditions, face-to-face wildlife encounters and endless ‘jaw-dropping’ moments!

The Wild World tour will give his audiences a glimpse behind the scenes to what Steve claims is ‘the best job in the world’.

Audiences can expect plenty of tales from his nail-biting adventures to the world’s wildest places and encounters with the most bizarre and deadly beasts.

From the depths of the rainforest to the bottom of the sea, there is very little Steve Backshall hasn’t seen.

Steve is known to many parents as the star of CBBC’s Deadly 60.

His broadcasting career began with National Geographic Channel International, where he was Adventurer in Residence, producing, filming and presenting adventure and natural history programmes.

In 2003 Steve moved to the BBC Natural History Unit where he became one of the presenters on the children’s wildlife programme The Really Wild Show.

The adventurer has ascended to 8201m on the world’s sixth highest peak in the Himalayas, and holds numerous qualifications in kayaking, climbing, SCUBA diving and mountaineering.

His leisure pursuits also include scuba-diving, martial arts, endurance running and more recently ballroom dancing.

Steve showed off his dancing skills on Series 12 of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing making it to the ninth week of the competition.

He currently stars in the BBC Two series Steve Backshall’s Extreme Mountain Adventure which sees him embark on one of his most dramatic and dangerous expeditions to date.

Steve explores Venezuela’s Tepuis, the ancient, sheer-sided mountains of Canaima National Park, where he attempts the first ascent of the Tepui in search of wildlife on the summit.

The wildlife expert also has a thrilling new six-part TV series, ‘Fierce’, on ITV in spring

Wild World will accompany the release of ‘Shark Seas’ - the fourth book in the Falcon Chronicles series of children’s novels.

Steve’s new novel is due to be released ahead of the tour and will be available to purchase at each venue.

Steve will be at The Grand on Sunday November 13.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.stevebackshall.com/tour