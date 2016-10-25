When this star-studded cast meet... it’ll be murder!

From the pen of the legendary award-winning writing team Richard Levinson and William Link, the creators of the unsurpassable mystery series Murder She Wrote and the award-winning TV detective series Columbo comes this classic ‘whodunnit’ murder mystery.

Following the phenomenal decade-long success of The Agatha Christie Theatre Company, which sold over two million tickets and continually played to packed houses across the UK, Bill Kenwright Ltd began an exciting new chapter in January 2016 with the launch of The Classic Thriller Theatre Company and its first production Rehearsal For Murder adapted for the stage by David Rogers, which today announces casting for the next leg of the hit UK tour.

TV favourites Alex Ferns (EastEnders, Legend) and Susie Amy (Footballers’ Wives, Echo Beach) join a cast of much-loved Agatha Christie Theatre Company regulars including Gary Mavers (Peak Practice, Emmerdale) and Ben Nealon (Solider Solider). Entertainment icon Anita Harris, Gwynfor Jones, and Georgia Neville complete the star-studdd line up.

Playwright Alex Dennison is left heartbroken when his fiancée and leading lady Monica Welles is found dead from an apparent suicide after the opening night of her stage debut. On the anniversary of that ill-fated night, Alex assembles the same cast and crew in the same theatre, for a reading of his new play. But as the reading progresses, the play’s similarity to actual events becomes increasingly uncomfortable for the participants, and it soon becomes clear that Alex believes Monica was murdered and his new play is a devious cat-and-mouse chase to uncover her killer...

Gary Mavers is best known for playing heart-throb doctor Andrew Attwood in more than 100 episodes of ITV’s Peak Practice. A firm favourite of the Agatha Christie Touring Company, roles have included Amyas Crale in Go Back for Murder, Inspector Colquhoun in The Hollow, Carelli in Black Coffee and Blore in And Then There Were None.

Alex Ferns shot to fame for his role as ‘Britain’s most hated soap villain’ - EastEnders’ Trevor Morgan, his recent small screen work includes a guest lead role in Kenneth Branagh’s Wallander, Ridley Scott’s Taboo and 24 alongside Kiefer Sutherland.

Susie Amy’s first starring role was in the ITV drama Footballers’ Wives. Since becoming a household name in the hit show, she has taken on various parts including the lead role in the American mini-series La Femme Musketeer and a lead role in ITV’s Echo Beach/Moving Wallpaper with Jason Donovan and Ben Miller. TV credits include: Hotel Babylon, and The Royal.

Anita Harris has had a breath-taking career spanning six decades which started when as a 15-year-old she was spotted on a London ice rink.

She was then whisked away to Las Vegas to appear three times a night in a top revue, performing for the likes of Frank Sinatra. Of her many lead stage roles, credits include: My Cousin Rachel, Bell, Book and Candle, Stepping Out, Agatha Christie’s Verdict and The Unexpected Guest, Miss Hanniganin Annie.

The show runs from October 31 to November 5 at Blackpool Grand Theatre – call (01253) 290190 for details.