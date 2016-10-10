What the Dickens is on at the Grand?

The Touring Consortium’s critically acclaimed production of A Tale of Two Cities will be opening at the Grand Theatre, tomorrow.

The Charles Dickens novel, which the writer ranked among his best work, quite literally tells the tale of two separate cities (London and Paris) before and during the French Revolution.

It interweaves one family’s personal struggles with an epic story of love, sacrifice and redemption amidst the horrific violence and world-changing events.

A spokesman for the Grand Theatre said: “A Tale of Two Cities promises to be an enthralling production from one of the greatest writers in the English language and one of the foremost touring theatre companies around. “As part of the Touring Consortium, we are proud to be able to bring these critically acclaimed productions to Blackpool.

“In the past they have delivered outstanding shows, including Of Mice and Men, Brassed Off and Brave New World, and they always have an eye for the topical.

“A Tale of Two Cities is sure to give audiences much pause for thought while telling a powerful and unforgettable story.”

Local actor Jack Bell appears in the production’s ensemble and he adds: “There’s been a four or five-day rehearsal period and it’s been going really well.

“It’s an honour to be part of the Touring Consortium and it’s an honour to work with the producer, Neale Birch. I rang him up, we auditioned and he said, ‘we’d like to take you on as one of the 12’.

“I’m enjoying seeing how such a big set in theatre works.”

The Touring Consortium is led by producers Jenny King and Matthew Gale.

This particular production has been adapted by Mike Poulton, who reworked Wolf Hall for the Royal Shakespeare Company. It’s directed by James Dacre and will be performed alongside a moving score by Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman.

Tickets are priced from £19.50 and are available from blackpoolgrand.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253 290190.

The show runs until Saturday.