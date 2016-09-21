Waterloo’s six-hour punk fest at Blackpool Festival

For any punks already pining for next year’s Rebellion Festival, The Art of Punk at Blackpool Music Festival should provide a quick fix.

Taking place at The Waterloo, Waterloo Road, on Friday, October 7, the Art of Punk will provide six hours of live music across two stages.

Several bands playing the event are Rebellion regulars, coming from locations such as Yorkshire, Derby, Maidenhead, Manchester and of course Blackpool.

The event will be headlined by Captain Hotknives, Addictive Philosophy and On Trial UK; all favourites on the UK punk circuit.

Joining them will be Clan Of Anarchy and Reject Renegades. Both bands have been guided by Bradford’s School Of Rock And Media, who run workshops for budding musicians with disabilities.

Festival Organiser, Jon Bamborough said: “Whilst it’s fantastic that we are able give these two disabled bands a platform to do their stuff, this isn’t about tokenism.

“Both of these bands are incredibly hardworking and are very good, they get a slot on the merit of their performances at Nice and Sleazy and at Rebellion. We are very proud to be working with them.

“It’s a very strong line-up with local favourites Litterbug, Dysphonia and Sick56 setting the standard.”

Admission is free but programmes will be on sale, with proceeds going to Streetlife.