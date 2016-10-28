Variety star Joe back for another season

Local entertainer Joe Longthorne has announced that he will be headlining a series of shows at Viva this coming month and will return once again in April 2017.

The Hull-born performer resides in Blackpool and has become somewhat of a resident at the Vegas inspired venue.

His enduring popularity is such that Viva has already had to arrange 19 dates in 2016 for the Viva Variety show that he headlines. This is in addition to dates for this autumn, the next three Sundays – October 30, November 6 and November 13.

Joe headlines the show, which is a full night of variety, featuring Viva’s resident funny man and compere, Leye D Johns, a guest comedian on each occasion, illusionist and magician, Michael Jordan, talented vocalist Jennifer Ball and a live four-piece band.

Guest comedians currently on the roster for this show are Johnnie Casson, George King, Carl Schofield and Nicky Newsome, all of whom provide great comic interludes.

Viva holds a special place in Joe Longthorne’s heart to the extent that his 60th birthday celebration was held there, as fans can see on a DVD recorded there that can be bought from his website. The soundtrack to this, featuring a 16-piece live band, is now also available for purchase.

In September, Joe was awarded with a degree from the Open University’s Senate, an award given to those meriting special recognition for outstanding distinctions and achievements.

He’s in quite esteemed company, following in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela, Sir David Attenborough and Dame Judi Dench.

Viva Blackpool’s managing director, Martin Heywood, says: “We are delighted that Joe was recognised in this prestigious way and it is well deserved after all the joy he has brought to audiences and the incredible hard work he has put into charity campaigns.

“Leye D Johns has toured with Joe many times, so the pair will be reunited for what should be a series of cracking Sunday night performances, both this autumn and then from April 2017.”

Tickets for Joe Longthorne’s Viva Variety shows are priced from £17.50 for an adult and £9.50 for children. To purchase, visit www.vivablackpool.com or call 01253 297297.