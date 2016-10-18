Trio of punk stars added to line-up

Three bands who enjoyed success just as the debris was clearing after the punk explosion have been added to the bill of next year’s Rebellion Festival.

The Skids, Sham 69 and the Vapors will all appear at the Winter Gardens during the four day event on August 3-6.

The Skids are a band that we’re always asked for, have been on our wants list for ages. There’s going to be a lot of happy people with this announcement

The Skids, featuring Richard Jobson and the late Stuart Adamson scored hits in the late 70s and early 80s with anthems such as Into The Valley and Working for the Yankee Dollar.

Stuart Adamson went on to hit the heights as frontman of Big Country while Jobson forged a career in television and journalism.

Sham 69 were frontrunners of ‘street punk’ and the embryo Oi! movement. Hits included Borstal Breakout, If the Kids are United, Hurry Up Harry and Hersham Boys.

Singer Jimmy Pursey went solo when the band broke up, but Sham 69 reformed 20 years ago and have been touring ever since.

The Vapors, from Surrey, scored one of the biggest hits of the new wave era when Turning Japanese made number 3 in 1979. The band were discovered by Bruce Foxton of the Jam and were managed by Paul Weller’s father.

