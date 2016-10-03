Time to cast your vote for your Pub of the Year

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.

We all have different ideas of a perfect pub.

Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016.

Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today’s paper back to us, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

1 Fifteens, St Annes Road West, St Annes;

2 Air Balloon, Squires Gate Lane, South Shore;

3 Albert & The Lion, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool;

4 The Albion, Red Bank Road, Bispham;

5 The Auctioneer, Lytham Road, Blackpool;

6 Bar 19, Queen Street, Blackpool;

7 Bay Horse Hotel, Station Road, Thornton;

8 Bell & Bottle, Blackpool Road North, Newton;

9 Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool;

10 Birley Arms, Bryining Lane, Warton;

11 Bispham Hotel, Red Bank Road, Bispham;

12 Black Bull Hotel, Park Lane, Pressall;

13 Black Horse Hotel, Preston Street, Kirkham;

14 Blossoms, Woodlands Road, Ansdell;

15 Boars Head, Preston Old Road, Marton;

16 Bourne Arms Hotel, Bourne May Road, Knott End;

17 The Bull, Market Place, Poulton;

18 Burlington, Lytham Road, South Shore;

19 Burn Naze, Gamble Road, Thornton;

20 Castle Gardens, Poulton Road, Carleton;

21 Cedar Tavern, Cedar Square, Blackpool;

22 Churchills Bar, Topping Street, Blackpool;

23 Clarence Hotel, Preston New Road, South Shore;

24 Clifton Arms, Lytham Road, Warton;

25 Coach & Horses, Preston Old Road, Freckleton;

26 County Hotel, Church Road, Lytham;

27 The No. 3 (The Crown), Devonshire Square, Blackpool;

28 Devonshire Arms, Devonshire Road, North Shore;

29 Dog & Partridge, Lytham Road, Blackpool;

30 Duke Of York, Dickson Road, Blackpool;

31 Dunes Hotel, Lytham Road, South Shore;

32 Dutton Arms, South Promenade, South Shore;

33 The Fairhaven, Marine Drive, Fairhaven;

34 The Excelsior, Lytham Road, Blackpool;

35 Farmers Arms, Lytham Road, South Shore;

36 The Flagship, The Promenade, Blackpool;

37 Galleon Bar, Abingdon Street, Blackpool;

38 Gardeners Arms, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton;

39 Gillespies, Topping Street, Blackpool;

40 Golden Ball Hotel, Ball Street, Poulton;

41 Golden Eagle, Warren Drive, Cleveleys;

42 The Grapes, Station Road, Wrea Green;

43 The Grapevine, Market Place, Poulton;

44 The Gynn, Gynn Square, North Shore;

45 Halfway House Hotel, St Annes Road, South Shore;

46 Highcross Hotel, Longhouse Lane, Carelton;

47 The Highfield, Highfield Road, South Shore;

48 Highgate Hotel, Blackpool Road, Newton;

49 The Highlands, Queens Promenade, Bispham;

50 The Hop Inn, King Street, Blackpool

51 Hungry Horse, Vicarage Lane, South Shore;

52 Iron Horse, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton;

53 Jolly Tars, Victoria Road West, Thornton;

54 King Edward VII, Central Drive, Blackpool;

55 Kingfisher Tavern, St George’s Park, Kirkham;

56 Kings Arms, Lord Street, Fleetwood;

57 Last Orders, Sherbourne Road, North Shore;

58 Layton Raikes, Market Street, Blackpool;

59 Links Hotel, Heeley Road, St Annes;

60 Litten Tree, Queens Square, Blackpool;

61 Lord Derby, St Annes Road West, St Annes;

62 Ma Kellys South, Lytham Road, Blackpool;

63 Ma Kelly’s North, Talbot Road, Blackpool;

64 Ma Kelly’s Central, Foxhall Road, Blackpool;

65 Ma Kelly’s Fleetwood, London Street, Fleetwood;

66 Merrie England Bar, North Pier, Blackpool;

67 Miller Arms, Station Road, Singleton;

68 Mitre Hotel, West Street, Blackpool;

69 Molloys, Talbot Road, Blackpool;

70 Mount Hotel, The Esplanade, Fleetwood;

71 Newton Arms, Staining Road, Normoss;

72 No 4 Freemasons, Layton road, Blackpool;

73 North Euston Hotel, Esplanade, Fleetwood;

74 Old Town Hall Tavern, Church Street, Poulton;

75 Outside Inn, Hallam Way, Whitehills;

76 The Plough, Lytham Road, Freckleton;

77 Plough Inn, Chain Lane, Staining;

78 Post Office Hotel, Freckleton Street, Kirkham;

79 Poulton Elk, Hardhorn Road, Poulton;

80 Pump & Truncheon, Bonny Street, Blackpool;

81 The Queens, Beach Road, Fleetwood;

82 The Queens, Central Beach, Lytham;

83 Queens Arms, Poulton Street, Kirkham;

84 The Queensway, Blackpool Road North, St Annes;

85 Raikes Hall Hotel, Liverpool Road, Central;

86 Railway Hotel, Station Road, Lytham;

87 Ramsden Arms Hotel, Talbot Road, Blackpool;

88 The Red Lion, Devonshire Road, Bispham;

89 The River Wyre, Breck Road, Skippool;

90 The Rose & Crown, Corporation Street, Blackpool;

91 Rossall Tavern, Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood;

92 Royal Oak, Garstang Road North, Wesham;

93 The Royal Oak Hotel, Lord Street, Fleetwood;

94 Saddle Inn, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool;

95 Salters Wharf, South Promenade, St Annes;

96 Scruffy Murphys, Corporation Street, Blackpool;

97 Seven Stars Hotel, Hall Gate Lane, Stalmine;

98 The Shard Riverside Inn, Old Bridge Lane, Shard Road, Hambleton;

99 Ship & Royal, Clifton Street, Lytham;

100 Ship Inn, Bunker Street, Freckleton;

101 The Shovels, Common Edge Road, South Shore;

102 Shovels Inn, Great Meadow Lane, Hambleton;

103 The Squirrel, Bispham Road, Bispham;

104 Station Tavern, Station Square, Lytham;

105 The Steamer, Queens Terrace, Fleetwood;

106 The Strawberry Gardens, Poulton Road, Fleetwood;

107 Swift Hound, Rigby Road, Blackpool;

108 The Taps, Henry Street, Lytham;

109 Tavern at the Mill, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton;

110 Thatched House, Ball Street, Poulton;

111 Thomas Drummond, London Street, Fleetwood;

112 Thornton Lodge, Skipool Road, Little Thornton;

113 Three Lights, Herring Arm Road, Fleetwood;

114 Top House, Freckleton Street, Kirkham;

115 Town House, St Annes Square, St Annes;

116 The Townsman, Topping Street, Blackpool;

117 The Tramway, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys;

118 Travellers Rest, Beach Road, Cleveleys;

119 Trawl Boat Inn, Wood Street, St Annes;

120 Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Queens Promenade, North Shore;

121 The Venue, North Promenade, Cleveleys;

122 The Velvet Coaster, New South Promenade, Blackpool;

123 The Victoria, Church Road, St Annes;

124 Victoria Hotel, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys;

125 The Victory, Caunce Street, Blackpool;

126 The Washington, Topping Street, Blackpool;

127 Waterloo Hotel, Waterloo Road, South Shore;

128 The Water’s Edge, Heyhouses Lane, St Annes;

129 Windmill Tavern, Clifton Lane, Clifton;

130 Winstons Bistro & Bar, Highfield Road, Blackpool;

131 Yates’s, Market Street, Blackpool;

132 Yates’s, South Promenade, Blackpool.