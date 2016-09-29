Tim Burton’s ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children’ hits the big screen

The new Tim Burton film, partly filmed in Blackpool is released in the UK tomorrow.

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, based on the best-selling novel by Ransom Riggs, follows the story of Jake, who uncovers a secret refuge.

As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies.

Filming in Blackpool lasted two weeks last May, with scenes shot at the Tower Circus understood to be pivotal to the movie’s plot.

The all-star cast features the likes of Eva Green, Chris O’Dowd, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson, alongside Asa Butterfield as Jake.