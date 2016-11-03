Thriller of a tribute act

A Michael Jackson tribute act who once received a standing ovation from the man himself comes to Blackpool Opera House, tomorrow.

Navi got the standing ovation at Michael Jackson’s 45th birthday party after he’d been invited to perform.

It was the highlight of a career that’s spanned two decades and has seen him perform in 57 countries.

Navi said: “This is the reason I began performing my tribute – to represent Michael in the best possible way in cities all over the world. We just hope that the fans enjoy our show and that we continue to spread Michael’s legacy.”

• Tickets start from £10 and are available from the box office on 0844 8561111.