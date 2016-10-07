This’ll be the day when Buddy’s at the Lowther

A globe-trotting Buddy Holly show that mixes music and comedy stops off at the Lowther Pavilion tonight.

‘Buddy Holly and the Cricketers’ has rock ‘n’ rolled audiences across the globe for the past 24 years.

Now, in what would have been Buddy’s 80th year, it’s embarking on a huge European Autumn and Christmas tour.

The show stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK, whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock.

They were also endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when they appeared on BBC One’s ‘The One and Only’, hosted by Graham Norton, with Norton describing them as “Buddy brilliant.”

Buddy Holly was a central figure of 1950s rock’n’roll, first making a name for himself opening up for Elvis Presley three times during 1955, along with his band The Crickets.

However his career came to a tragic end in 1959.

After experiencing problems with his tour bus, including one of his band members getting frostbite, Buddy hired a plane to take himself and some other musicians from Iowa to Minnesota. The plane crashed soon after take-off, killing Holly, Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper and the pilot - in an event commonly referred to as ‘The Day the Music Died’.

Despite dying aged just 22, Buddy still managed to reach the top 40 of the UK charts nine times. As well as a further five times after his death.

This show, on the other hand, will focus on the happy, energetic side of Buddy,, recreating classics such as That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart and Oh Boy!

Additionally the band will perform other contemporary classics, they might even throw in some Christmas crackers, all wrapped up in a fast, furious feast of entertainment.

It will feel as if the clocks have gone back early, but in the best possible way as Buddy Holly and the Cricketers take you back to a bygone era.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £19 and are available from the box office on 01253 794221 or online at https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/show/buddy-holly-and-the-cricketers.