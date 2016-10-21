Things are about to get very eerie around here

The festival of all things spooky is back this October half-term as Supernatural Events celebrates 10 years with a Halloween SpookFest.

Between Tuesday, October 25 and Saturday, November 5 there will be a number of paranormal-based, eerie events along the Fylde coast.

It has been an amazing time and the number of events, and locations where they are held, grows every year

There will be ghost tours at Farmer Parrs and North Euston Hotel, haunted Blackpool talks at Central and Moorpark Library, an overnight ghost hunt at Raikes Hall and nightly ghost walks through Blackpool’s most haunted locations

Supernatural Events originally started out as Grand Ghost Tours and was set up for a one-off ghost tour at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Halloween 2006. .

Supernatural Events’ founder Stephen Mercer said: “I can’t believe that Supernatural Events has been presenting its ghost and paranormal-related events for 10 years.

“It has been an amazing time and the number of events, and locations where they are held, grows every year.”

For further information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.spookfest.co.uk.