There’s a Ghost at the Opera House

The award-winning musical adaptation of 1990 film Ghost opens at Blackpool Opera House tonight.

Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as Sam and Molly in the film, are one of cinema’s most iconic on-screen couples.

In this latest tour, Sarah Harding and Andy Moss have been tasked with bringing that magic to life.

Sarah, who made a name for herself in Girls Aloud, made her musical theatre debut as Molly at the start of the tour and she’s been relishing the challenge.

She said: “I didn’t know if I had it in me to do a musical because when you’re doing film or TV you can always do retakes, but you can’t do that with a musical.

“I did a bit of training in acting when I was younger but singing was always my forte. I’ve done a few bits and bobs acting wise, like St Trinian’s, but this is my first proper lead.

“The singing is completely different too. It’s not like you’re belting out big hits and stuff, it has to come from inside. You have to internalise all that emotion and not be over-the-top with it.

“I have a whole new appreciation for musical theatre. I’m like the new girl in school.”

Her co-star Andy, playing the role of Molly’s murdered lover Sam, is perhaps best known for playing Rhys Ashworth in Hollyoaks but theatre is perhaps his main passion, “I’ve been dying to get back on stage for a while now.” He said.

“I love TV and stuff but there’s nothing so gratifying as doing a live show.

“Obviously you can see reactions on Twitter, but to go out there and perform in front of a live audience for immediate feedback is the most exciting part of the job.”

The show, which takes its inspiration from the classic film, is set to be an innovative re-imagining of the story with an expanded book, original staging and new music.

Producer Bill Kenwright said: “Ghost is a story full of hope, and is one of those films which never leaves you.

“The book by Bruce Joel Rubin and score by Dave Stewart and Glenn Ballad come together wonderfully in one of my favourite new musicals in years.”

The show will run until to Saturday, October 15.

Tickets are priced at £19.50 and are available from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk