The roaring 40s return to Winter Gardens

Blackpool Winter Gardens will be transported back to the 1940s for an event to celebrate the range, versatility and power of black actors on film and TV.

BFI Black Star provides a meaningful and high-profile platform for audiences to explore a range of black actors through history, spotlighting the creativity and charisma of trailblazing performers, and celebrating the transatlantic wave of black British talent currently breaking across our screens.

The event will come to Blackpool Winter Gardens on Friday, December 9, with an immersive screening of 1943’s Stormy Weather.

The screening room will be set up as an early 1940’s nightclub with the audience seated at tables.

The evening will include a live swing band and the whole experience will be supported by ushers, comperes, chorus girls in keeping with the film, venue and time period.

This is just one part of Black Star’s extensive tour of the North West, with screenings and other events in Manchester and Liverpool.

• For more information visit www.bfiblackstar.com.