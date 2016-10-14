The band formerly known as Bucks Fizz

Three of the original members of Buzz Fizz will be performing their skirt-ripping show at Marine Hall, Fleetwood on Saturday, October 22.

The group, who use the creative moniker of ‘Cheryl, Mike and Jay, formerly of Bucks Fizz,’ rather predictably features Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston from the original lineup,as well as Bobby McVay from Sweet Dreams.

The long-winded name is due in part to a legal dispute over the Bucks Fizz name. After numerous lineup changes, a version of the band featuring original member Bobby G, his wife Heidi Manton and David Van Day, formerly of Dollar, ended up going their separate ways.

David Van Day started to use the Bucks Fizz name despite not being an original member of the band and only joining after their most successful period.

Eventually Bobby G and Heidi Manton acquired the rights to the name and Van Day had to stop using it.

To make matters more complicated, Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan reformed a version of the band in 2004 called the ‘Original Bucks Fizz’, after lengthy legal proceedings, this was deemed inappropriate and they started to use the name OBF before eventually settling on the title they use now.

However, legal battles aside, it’s been 35 years since they won Eurovision with their performance of ‘Making Your Mind Up’ and to celebrate they’re visiting Fleetwood as part of their nationwide tour. Believe it off not, they still rip their skirts off!

During the five years that followed Eurovision, the band released more than 20 singles, selling in excess of 15 million records and scoring three number ones with My Camera Never Lies, Land Of Make Believe and Making Your Mind Up - which reached the top spot in nine different countries.

Band member Cheryl Barker said: “I am enjoying working with Mike and Jay better than I ever did before. We have such a laugh and get such a terrific response from our audience, especially when we rip the skirts off. I never dreamed I would still be singing Making Your Mind Up 35 years on, but now I’m here I’m so glad that I do!”

Tickets are priced at £18, to book call the Marine Hall box office on 01253 887693