Clifton Academy Showcase, Lowther Pavilion

Talent and unbridled energy took centre stage as the performers of Clifton Academy displayed their skills over three evenings at Lytham.

A wide variety of dancing styles, featuring Academy students of all ages, were to the fore in a thoroughly entertaining show.

From the moment the Academy pop choir opened proceedings with a rendition of Charlie Puth’s One Call Away, the pace never let up as 150 students showed what they can do in glittering fashion. Highlights included excerpts from the musicals Little Women, which Clifton staged at Lowther earlier this year, Wicked and The Lion King.

Modern dancing to numbers from West Side Story was followed by an elegant ballet section, while fast-moving tap and jazz sections to a variety of hit songs were punctuated by a charming Minions Medley performance by young ballroom and Latin pupils.

Academy directors Sarah Cosgrove and Amy Appleton, who choreographed the show with Grace Robson and Gary Woods, deserve every credit for continuing to nurture a bevy of talent at the Academy’s St Annes base.

The Showcase marked a farewell to Clifton for 16-year-old Megan Burgeen, who impressed throughout and is going on to study dance at college in Preston.