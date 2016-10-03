Suzi Quattro guitarist plays Station

A band featuring guitarist who has played guitar for rock royalty, will be headlining a jazz night at Lytham’s Station tavern tonight.

Mo Witham, who has played on the Cliff Richard album ‘Every Face Tells a Story’ as a session guitarist and toured with Suzi Quattro, will be taking to the stage along with his band Alimo 3.

The station tavern have recently got a new tenant in Paul Butcher, who is putting on a “whole host of nights to bring more live music and Entertainment to the good people of Lytham.”

One of the nights is a weekly jazz night, every Monday, with musicians from across the North West.

Along with Alimo 3, other local bands such as Anything Goes and the Mile End will be performing over the coming weeks.

On a Thursday, the Station will be holding an open mic night.

Every Friday will see up and coming bands play a mix of covers and own tracks at ‘Lytham Live’.

And Saturday’s sees the continuation of Big Band night, where huge local acts such as Touch the Pearl regularly perform.

As always, entry is free.