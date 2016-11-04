Stunning Lightpool Festival comes to an end

Blackpool’s stunning Lightpool Festival has come to an end – and the Illuminations follow suit on Sunday.

This year’s festival saw artworks scattered around the town, and performances every night, attracting huge crowds to the resort.

Pictured Parts of a light house Yoko Ono (1966). this classic art instalation sits in the nave of blackpools Sacred heart church , refracting light from its magnificent octaganal roof through tetrahedral prisms in kaleidoscopicc shards to form a dazzling house made from beams of light , as per Onos origional script

For six nights, Blackpool’s town centre was transformed into an arena of light and fire, with performance art and installations dotted around.

More than 30 installations and performances were seen by thousands of visitors to the festival.

Illuminated drummers, illuminated dogs, a New Orleans funeral band and Captain Kronos’ return to planet Earth all featured in the final week of events in Blackpool’s Illumination season.

Council bosses say visitor figures will be revealed next week, to see what kind of impact the festival has had on the town’s economy.

Captain Kronos return to earth

Lightpool. Photo by DARREN NELSON

A coffin for a fictional clown bedecked with 540 programable fairground lights