Stage chemistry is source of Pride

An intriguing adaptation of Pride and Prejudice that sees two actors play the roles of 21 characters comes to Preston Guild Hall’s Charter Theatre on Thursday.

Even more interestingly it’s Joannah Tincey and her husband Nick Underwood, who appear opposite each other in the production.

This combination should make for real on-stage chemistry and should make for a fascinating show.

The show, which has also been adapted by lead actress Joannah Tincey, follows on from a successful, sold-out run in 2014.

Joannah said: “I wanted to create an adaptation where the characters talk to the audience in the same way that Austen talks to her readers.

“By addressing the audience directly and allowing the characters to speak for themselves, we are bringing Jane Austen’s unique and witty writing style to life in a truly theatrical context.”

The story, which is timeless despite being over 200 years old, is faithfully retold, with the full spread of Austen’s 21 characters and locations covered; from the Meryton Assembly to the grounds of Pemberley, and from Mrs Bennet’s nerves to Mr Wickham’s misdeeds. Not forgetting, of course, Lizzy and Darcy.

Tickets are priced at £24 and are available from 01772 804444.

The show runs until Saturday.