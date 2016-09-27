South can still boast some beautiful tunes

After a successful couple of years touring the country and playing festivals, The South are looking forward to a visit to the seaside.

The spin-off from hitmakers The Beautiful South play at Viva on October 21

The combination of Beautiful South hits and album tracks as well as original songs from their debut album, ‘Sweet Refrains’ has proved popular on their regular UK tours.

Over three decades the Beautiful South became a household name, selling more than 15 million albums.

On disbanding in 2007, original members Dave Hemingway and Alison Wheeler went on to form The South and with mainstays Damon Butcher and Gaz Birtles (keyboards and brass since the very beginning of The Beautiful South) this talented nine piece continue to celebrate the music of The Beautiful South and, indeed, The South

Now with one highly acclaimed album Sweet Refrains under their belts, The South are ramping up a gear to outdo last year’s 64 gigs up and down the UK.

With both old and new tunes that stand the test of time, the band perform great songs from Sweet Refrains and classics that can never be forgotten, including Perfect 10, A Little Time, Rotterdam, Don’t Marry Her, and You Keep It All In.

You’ll be surprised at how many songs you already know.

Dave Hemingway’s musical career stretches back into the Eighties.

He became a founder member of The Beautiful South after the demise of The Housemartins, who had enjoyed a sustained purple patch and many hits before calling it a day in 1988.

Whilst bassist Norman Cook went on to become superstar DJ Fat Boy Slim, Paul Heaton and Dave Hemingway proceeded to form the new band in December 1988.

The Beautiful South had a string of hit singles such as Old Red Eyes Is Back, Rotterdam, Don’t Marry Her, Perfect 10 and number 1 single, A Little Time. Their greatest hits album, Carry On Up The Charts, was one of the fastest selling albums in UK history, entering at Number 1 and staying there for weeks, becoming one of the country’s most popular albums ever.

