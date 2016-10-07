Snorkel with the sharks at SeaLife

SeaLife Blackpool are giving people the chance to snorkel with sharks as part of Face Your Fears Day, next Tuesday.

Galeophobia, an extreme fear of sharks, is one of the most common phobias but it’s often said that facing your fears head on is the best cure.

Whilst many find excitement in our shark experiences, we are aware that this is extremely daunting for some of the general public

SeaLife will be offering packages to suit everyone and all levels of fear.

As well as the opportunity to snorkel with sharks, there is the Shark Feeding Experience, Sleeping with the Sharks or even becoming a Shark Keeper for the Day. The experiences are extremely safe and shark experts will be on hand throughout to help.

The venue will also provide free camomile tea to help calm the nerves.

Jenn McDonough, general manager of SeaLife Blackpool, said: “Face Your Fears Day is all about having the chance to stand up to your fears and overcome them.

“Whilst many find excitement in our shark experiences, we are aware that this is extremely daunting for some of the general public.

“We invite you to come along and face your fear head on at SeaLife, we’ll be with you every step of the way.”