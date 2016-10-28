Simon and Garfunkel Story is Homeward Bound

As the years go on, it seems less and less likely that Simon and Garfunkel will build a bridge over troubled water to perform together again.

But to celebrate 50 years since the release of their debut single, a show celebrating their life comes to Lowther Pavilion tonight.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story is currently the biggest and the most successful international touring theatre show celebrating the lives and career of Simon and Garfunkel.

Originally having West End success at London’s Leicester Square theatre, it’s now being taken all across the country.

Starring the theatrically trained Greg Clarke and Joe Sterling as Simon and Garfunkel respectively, the show takes you back through the 1960s.

It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as Rock n Roll duo ‘Tom and Jerry’, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960’s photos and film footage whilst a full live band perform all their hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’, ‘Sound of Silence’ and many more.

For tickets, priced £18, call 01253 794221 or visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.