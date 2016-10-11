Show to go with a swing

Swing into the Christmas season with The Rat Pack and their famous Christmas Concert at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on December 18.

David Alacey (Lovejoy), Des Coleman (Eastenders & The One Show) and Paul Drakeley (Inside Out) star as Frank, Sammy and Dean in the original Rat Pack show, now celebrating its 18th record breaking year.

In 2016 they had the honour of being voted the number one Tribute Show in the UK by The Agents Association of Great Britain and together they amaze audiences with their recreation of a magical Christmas at The Sands with Sinatra, Martin and Davis.

Including all the great hits - My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore, Fly Me To The Moon And seasonal classics such as Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow and of course White Christmas.

The Rat Pack are joined by their special guest Denise Nolan performing her acclaimed salute to Judy Garland and the star studded Buddy Greco band under the direction of BBC Musical Director Don Hunt.

The stunning L.A Showgirls complete the line-up, adding even more glamour to this yuletide treat for all the family. Tickets: £18, 01253 887693.