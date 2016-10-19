Scottish songstress Barbara at Lowther Pavilion

Multi-million selling recording artist Barbara Dickson will once again return to Lowther Pavilion, a venue she has sold out many times previously.

If you’re already thinking of something to do for Valentine’s Day, then this could prove an excellent early present as she comes to Lytham on Sunday, February 12.

The Scottish songstress is known for hits such as ‘I Know Him So Well’, ‘Answer Me’ and ‘January February’, becoming Scotland’s best-selling female singer in terms of the numbers of hit chart singles and albums she has achieved in the UK since 1976.

As well as playing all of her biggest hits, Barbara will perform a wide range of material drawing on her folk roots.

Over the years, she’s also become an Olivier-winning musical theatre performer, appearing as Viv Nicholson in Spend, Spend, Spend and being the original Mrs. Johnston in Blood Brothers.

Tickets are priced at £30 and early booking is advisable as Barbara has sold out the Pavilion on all of her previous visits.

For tickets, visit https://lowtherpavilion.ticketsolve.com,