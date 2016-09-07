Russian ballet company makes Grand entrance

The acclaimed Russian State Ballet of Siberia will be visiting Blackpool Grand Theatre as part of a nationwide tour early next year.
Three of the world’s most popular ballets - The Nutcracker, Coppélia and Swan Lake - will be performed respectively over three nights starting on Monday, January 16 2017.
The three ballets are all very different in nature.
The Nutcracker, probably the most famous family-friendly fantasy ballet, is perfect for anybody still pining for Christmas.
Coppélia, more of a comedy ballet is a light-hearted tale of mistaken identity and confused lovers. It’s described as perfect for first-time ballet goers, families and everyone in between.
Whereas Swan Lake might be the most famous of the lot, a tragic tale of love which features the incredibly talented lead play two drastically different characters in Odette/Odile (the white/black swan).
Commenting on the tour, Artistic Director Sergei Bobrov said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian Ballet to British audiences. Touring with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting; for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”
For tickets, contact the box office on 01253 290190.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.