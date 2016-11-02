Rat Pack back with classy Vegas spectacle

The ‘Purveyors of Cool’ swing into Blackpool Opera House next Wednesday with a sensational show featuring the greatest music of the 20th century.

There are wonderful memories of three incredible performers – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior – in a production that continues to be successful all over the world.

Now in its 15th year, the totally live show goes from strength to strength.

The Rat Pack Orchestra are more than just great musicians as they are a show band who also join in the fun – as do The Fabulous Vegas Showgirls who add a touch of glamour to proceedings.

Every song is an absolute classic – Come Fly With Me, Under My Skin, Mr Bojangles, Lady Is A Tramp, That’s Amore, Mack The Knife, plus many more of your favourites.

The show is a classy trip back in time to vintage Las Vegas.

Tickets to the Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular show are available from the box office on 0844 856 1111 or by booking online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk