Pure entertainment is the name of the game at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s amazing Scout Gang Show

The gang is all here – and they’re here for the rest of the week in full voice.

Tuesday evening saw the dress rehearsal of the 55th Blackpool Scout Gang Show – an extravaganza of song, dance and comedy.

Blackpool Gang Show 2016

The 2016 show sees more than 100 young people from the Fylde coast take to the stage at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre.

The show includes an explosive opening song telling the audience that “Tonight’s Gonna Be A Good Night” before the cast take the audience on a journey into the 1920s, with their take on the musical Bugsy – watch out for them ‘bad guys’!

The junior gang continue the journey into the Wild West with relevant songs from the years. Then it’s time for the battle of the bands where tribute bands fight for their place in the final.

Remembering it is 400 years since his death, the Scouts and Guides decide to “brush up their Shakespeare”. The first half concludes with a colourful and tuneful review of the ever-popular Mary Poppins, it was practically perfect in every way.

The slapstick sketch had us all laughing in our seats

The second half starts with a celebration of the Cubs’ 100th birthday, get down to that Jungle Rhythm.

It’s Just Not Quidditch comes next – who will be the victor Gryffindor or Slytherin’?

The traditional and always funny slapstick comedy sketch had us all laughing in our seats.

It’s such a hard knock life with all these orphans for an upbeat Annie segment.

Then it was time to say thanks for watching!

Missed it? It runs all week shows at 7.30pm tonight through to Friday, with a matinee at 2pm and an evening performance at 7pm on Saturday.

For tickets contact the box office, 08712229090 or visit www.blackpoolgangshow.org.uk.