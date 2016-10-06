Punk princess plays Layton

Toyah Willcox will visit the Layton on Saturday night as part of her Proud, Loud and Electric tour.

The punk princess had 13 top 40 singles during the 1970s and 80s, including It’s a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to Be Free.

She’s also released 24 albums and toured extensively across the world.

As well as singing, Toyah also had quite the distinguished acting career, appearing in 10 feature films including the mod classic Quadrophenia, which was based on The Who’s rock opera of the same name.

Since then she has presented a number of TV programmes and provided narration for children’s favourites such as Brum and Teletubbies. Willcox had a difficult childhood, being born with a twisted spine, clawed feet, a clubbed right foot, one leg two inches shorter than the other and no hip sockets. Because of this she endured years of surgery and bullying, something which perhaps factored into her eventually becoming part of the punk movement.

Supporting Toyah will be local 10-piece band Ska Face providing the 2 Tone soundtrack from 1979 through to 1981 reviving the hits of The Specials, Madness, Bad Manners and many more.

Ska Face

One of the memebers of Ska Face is Colin Appleby, who goes by the name of Alberto “The Shadow” and also founded event promoter Shadow Management.

He said: “I am very proud to be welcoming Toyah Willcox with her band to Blackpool next Saturday the 8th of October at The Layton with my band Ska Face in support.”

Tickets for the show are very limited. They’re priced at £18 and are availble from www.shadowmanagement.co.uk.