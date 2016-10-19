Play gives its two pennies worth on author’s life

A new stage play about the life of acclaimed author Helen Forrester heads to Preston’s Charter Theatre tonight.

Originally a musical, Twopence to Cross the Mersey is adapted from the autobiographical book of the same name.

It tells the true story of Helen as a young girl and her formerly wealthy family as they are suddenly thrown into poverty during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The new version is staged by Pulse Records Ltd in collaboration with producer and stage writer Rob Fennah, someone who got to know Helen very well during the last few years of her life.

Rob said: “I had always visualised Twopence to Cross the Mersey as a straight play and was thrilled when audience and reviewers alike gave the new adaptation a big thumbs up. We’re excited and delighted to take the play on the road so greater numbers of Helen’s readers can see her most famous book come to life as a stage play.

“We cannot wait to bring the show to Preston’s Charter Theatre in October with a very strong cast, who will do justice to Helen’s story.”

Helen’s son Robert Bhatia flew in from Canada to see the play and he added: “The play is great. I saw it last year and Maria Lovelady was utterly convincing as my mother.”

For tickets and more information visit http://www.prestonguildhall.com.