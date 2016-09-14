Organist Entertains the Opera House

BBC Radio 2’s own Nigel Ogden will play a concert today at the Blackpool Opera House.

The organist, best known for presenting ‘The Organist Entertains’ for the past 36 years, will perform on a restored Wurlitzer organ at 2pm.

The show is being presented by The Cannock Chase Organ Club, the same club which helped to restore the organ to former glories.

Originally from Manchester and the son of a church organist, Nigel started studying pipe organ himself at the age of 12.

It was during his many trips to Blackpool as a young boy, that he was hooked on the sound of the theatre organ, often visiting the Tower Ballroom to hear the legendary Reginald Dixon at the Mighty Wurlitzer.

Since then, he carved out a career in radio taking over from Robin Richmond as the presenter of the Organist Entertains, which currently broadcasts every Tuesday night on BBC Radio 2.

When not on the radio, he performs across the UK, playing concerts of light classical, light popular and popular music.

Tickets are £6 from the Church Street box office.