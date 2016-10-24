Operatic Society’s 80th anniversary production

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society will be celebrating their 80th anniversary with a production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, starting tomorrow.

A cast of 50 will be taking on the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice production for a five-day run.

This is a show I have loved for as long as I can remember

The cast is led by Jack Evans as Jesus, Lisa Carolan as Mary Magdalene and Steve Deveney as Judas.

Jack said: “This is a show I have loved for as long as I can remember.

“My dad used to play me Gethsemane and I knew that one day I wanted to be on stage and sing that song.”

Steve Deveney added: “From day one of the rehearsals, you knew that this was going to be something special,

“We have a fantastic cast and production team.”

Later this year, Lisa will be joining the cast of Great Expectations at Blackpool Opera House, alongside former soap star Adam Rickitt and Maureen Nolan.

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society is one of the oldest established amateur theatrical groups located on the Fylde coast.

The group was founded in 1936 by Tom Greenall, Sheila Duxbury and Ralph Duxbury, who is still the society’s president.

n Tickets are priced at £11 for adults and £10 for concessions. They are only available by telephoning 01253 860856.