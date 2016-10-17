Oasis exhibtion - Supersonic Success

Oasis - Chasing the Sun, Old Granada Studios, Manchester

Between 1993 and 1997, Oasis were one of the biggest bands in the world and this exhibition, finally taking pride of place in their hometown, charts their meteoric rise in this period.

As you walk into the Old Granada Studios, you’re first met with a humorous tale of how Alan McGee drunkenly signed them.

Throughout the exhibition there are candid, never-before-seen photos of the band and memorabilia including original lyric sheets to some of their biggest hits.

Screens in two of the rooms show their showstopping performance at Knebworth and various other clips and you’re constantly reminded just how many classic tunes they actually have.

There’s also an opportunity to recreate the iconic Definitely Maybe album cover with a true-to-life replica of the living room used during the shoot.

Even if you’re just a casual Oasis fan, I’d definitely recommend checking this out.

Tom Molloy