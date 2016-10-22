New start for theatre school after closure threat

A theatre school for deaf and disabled children has risen from the ashes after fears it would close forever.

Phoenix Youth Theatre in Fleetwood provides drama lessons to youngsters of all abilities, with teachers using sign language to involve deaf and hearing impaired aspiring actors.

Teachers Roz Dunning and Paula Hartley had warned that the school faced closure as many of its members are heading off to university - meaning the non-profit group was struggling to pay rent to Cardinal Allen School, where classes took place.

But following a report in The Gazette, the group has been offered a brand new home courtesy of Lancashire County Council youth services.

The group is making a fresh start at The Zone on Milton Street.