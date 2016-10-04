New single is right royal hit for festival headliners

The headliners of the upcoming Blackpool Music Festival have become a viral hit.

Manchester band All The King’s Men released a music video for their latest single ‘Shake’ on Facebook and the video gained an impressive 13,000 in the first two days, despite the band having less than 2,000 followers on the site.

The video shows people of all ages shaking maracas in well-known locations such as Market Street and Afflecks Palace, in the city centre, and the East Lancashire Railway, in Bury.

The band have released the single to their fans for free and are asking everybody who views it to donate £3 to homeless charity Crisis via Musicians Against Homelessness.

Guitarist Matthew Holland, said: “When you ask people to shake maracas to no music it can be quite hard, we tried to get as many people in different walks of life. We wanted to get as much footage as we can. We would get as many people in it as possible 1,000 people feature in the video.

“We would tag them in it and get them to share it, but it went viral without them, most people don’t know they are even in the video.”