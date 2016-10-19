New show will make you wanna Shout!

A new show debuting at Blackpool Opera House tonight is guaranteed to make you wanna Shout!

Shout! The Mod Musical tells the story of five women who come of age during the swinging sixties and includes a brilliantly nostalgic soundtrack with all the biggest hits from that era.

Leading the cast is West End and TV star Suzanne Shaw, who was also part of the band Hear’Say.

Growing up in the North West, Suzanne says she’s relishing the opportunity of coming to Blackpool to play Red Girl in the musical: “I’m really excited to be joining the cast of Shout the musical.

“The 60’s was a brilliant era and a landmark decade for the music industry so I can’t wait to perform such classic hits and enjoy a night of nostalgia with the audiences in Blackpool. It’s always great performing back in my home county.”

Suzanne will be joined on the cast by ex-Atomic Kitten Liz McClarnon, ex-X Factor contestants Niki Evans and Amelia Lily, with Helena Blackman completing the cast.

Liz added: “I’m really looking forward to spending more time in Blackpool and playing such a fun/cheeky character.

“The songs are such ‘feel good’ tunes and I’m really excited to be at such an iconic venue as the Winter Gardens. If anyone wants to find me on my days off, I’ll be at my childhood haunt, the Pleasure Beach!”

Shout flips through the years like a musical magazine and takes you back to the music, fashion and freedom of the 60’s with hits from the likes of Petula Clark, Lulu and Dusty Springfield, boasting terrific new arrangements of such chart-topping hits as ‘Downtown’, ‘To Sir with Love’ and ‘Son of A Preacher Man’.

Winter Gardens Managing Director Michael Williams added: “The casting is shaping up really well for Shout and we look forward to welcoming everyone when the show begins in October.

“The autumn is an incredibly busy time for Blackpool as it’s the Illuminations season so it is great to have such a family-friendly show in the Opera House which will appeal to so many people.”

The show runs until Thursday, November 3 and tickets are priced at £15. For more information go to www.wintergardensblackpool.com.