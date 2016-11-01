New opera’s a Boheme-ian Rhapsody

Following on from the announcement of Ellen Kent’s Aida coming to The Grand Theatre, the award-winning producer will now bring one of the most romantic operas ever written for stage to the venue.

Puccini’s La Boheme is based on Henri Murger’s novel Scenes de la vie de boheme. Set in Paris, it focuses on the love between seamstress Mimi and poet Rodolfo.

The French soprano Olga Perrier together with the international soprano Ecaterina Danu are returning to star in this production. The international tenors Giorgio Meladze and Vitalii Liskovetskiy are also returning on Ellen Kent’s tour after their previous huge success in the UK.

The tale of love and loss features many famous arias including ‘Your Tiny Hand is Frozen’, ‘They Call Me Mimi’ and ‘Musetta’s Waltz’.

Ellen Kent said: “The scene when Mimi and Rodolfo meet and she sings They Call Me Mimi always makes me cry. It’s a lovely piece of music.

“I try to do opera that the audience can emotionally connect with, not just on a musical level but with the personal drama happening on the stage.”

The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

The show will open on Monday, February 13 2017 and tickets are priced from £18.50.

To purchase call 01253 743339 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.