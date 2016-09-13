Musicians and poets pool all their talents

A new date in the diary for Blackpool’s arts scene aims to combine music with spoken word performances.

Reverb at The Catholic Club in Queen Street aims to fuse music and poetry.

Rose Condo

The show kicks off on September 30 with headline at The Blackaways, a four piece outfit, mixing acoustic guitars, mandolin and banjo, electric guitar, bass and drums that has rocked the folk scene.

Their 2015 album, North Pier introduced 11 original songs, with themes ranging from an Irish Bar in Willesden to a dream about Marilyn Monroe.

Headline spoken word Act Rose Condo is a writer, performer and multi-slam winning poet who hails from the Canadian prairies.

Based in West Yorkshire, Rose regularly performs at spoken word events across the North.

She recently took part in the Hammer and Tongue National Slam at the Royal Albert Hall, and she will soon compete in the 2016 BBC Fringe Slam in Edinburgh.

Rose will perform her new solo spoken word show, “How To Starve An Artist”, at the PBH Free Fringe in Edinburgh.

In support will be Shaun Kennion, a well-known local instrumentalist who captivates audiences with his sublime guitar work whether busking on the streets of Lytham or in a concert hall.

As an ex-drummer; Steve Stroud sometimes likes to think of himself as a modern beat poet.

Heavily lyrical verses spiral through subjects such as Blackpool clubbing, religion, narcotics and why Jeremy Kyle is an abomination.

Winner of the Dead Good Poets’ Tram Slam, he is currently working on his first publication, ‘Inkclot’.

Reserve tickets for £5 by e-mailing reverb event@gmail.com.

Admission on the door is £6.