Musical’s first UK tour to storm resort stage

Blackpool Winter Gardens will welcome the UK’s first ever tour of multi-award winning musical La Cage Aux Folles next year.

The much-loved musical follows the story of Georges, the manager of a successful French nightclub, and his husband Albin, a drag artiste and the club’s star attraction.

Adrian Zmed who is starring in La Cage Aux Folles

But behind the curtains of this sparkling extravaganza, all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right-wing politician determined to close down the local night-life.

Will Georges and Albin be able to play the role of their lives to ensure that Jean-Michel can marry his love?

The show, which is written by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman, will star John Patridge as Albin and Adrian Zmed as Georges when it runs at Blackpool Opera House from February 21 to 25.

Partridge’s theatre credits include the West End productions of A Chorus Line at the London Palladium, Cats, Starlight Express and Chicago. He is also well known for playing the lovable Christian Clarke in BBC’s EastEnders.

Zmed co-starred with William Shatner as officer Vince Romano in the 80’s hit TV show T.J. Hooker, which ran for 90 episodes over five years, and for playing greaser leader Johnny Nogerelli in the cult classic film Grease 2.

La Cage Aux Folles’ original Broadway production became an instant smash hit when it opened in 1983, receiving nine nominations for Tony Awards and winning six, including Best Musical and Best Score.

The show’s famous score includes the iconic I Am What I Am.

Winter Gardens managing director Michael Williams said: “We are delighted Blackpool Opera House is part of the first ever UK tour of this most spectacular production and that we will be the first North West theatre to welcome the show.

“La Cage has been wowing audiences both sides of the Atlantic since the early 80s and I have no doubt Blackpool’s audiences will absolutely love this show.

“The casting of John Partridge and Adrian Zmed is absolutely perfect as both are such well-known stage actors and we will look forward to welcoming them to Blackpool.”