Motown (Black and) Gold at Little Theatre

Eleven-piece Motown band Black and Gold will be playing at Thornton Little Theatre, tomorrow.

The Chorley band features live vocals, trumpets, saxophone, guitars, keyboard, bass and drums in order to create an authentic sounding experience.

Playing the hits of artists such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Arthur Conley, Wilson Pickett, Spanky Wilson, Tina Turner, Sam & Dave and many more, Black and Gold’s aim is to get as many people up dancing to the timeless music as possible.

The band have been together for five years and in that time have been through a number of lineup changes, however they have kept a constant core of saxophonist Mike Parker, guitarist David Parkes, and trumpeters Colin and Karl Angell.

Joining them are vocalists Jayne Hales, Rachael Winder and Kevin Connelly, keyboard player John Winder, drummer Chris Haywood and bassist Mark O’Connor.

So if you fancy dancing your Saturday night away to sweet soul music, then tickets are priced at £10 and are available from the box office on 01253 887693 or www.wyretheatres.co.uk.