More scares in store at the Grand

The Grand Theatre will carry on its scare-season with a new murder mystery drama starting tomorrow night.

Following on from their production of Jekyll and Hyde last week, talking Scareltt will once again bring scares to the Grand in the form of A Party to Murder.

A Party to Murder is sure to be another great spine-tingling production from talking Scarlet with all the trimmings for a truly satisfying murder mystery!

Set on Halloween, it follows six people who visit a rustic island cottage. Secret passageways, incriminating letters, hidden compartments, bodies in the window seat and a 25-year-old unsolved mystery twist and turn toward the unexpected and terrifying conclusion.

“In fact, we’ve put together an ideal programme for our thrill-seeking and quality-drama loving audiences this autumn. Not only can theatregoers treat themselves to a double-bill with Jekyll and Hyde the week before, but talking Scarlet also return in November with Who Killed Santa Claus?”

For more information visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk