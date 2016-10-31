Megaslam Wrestling grapples its way to Lowther

If you had to watch last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view from the comfort of your own home, wishing you could be a little closer to the action, Lowther Pavilion might have just the ticket.

Megaslam Wrestling, one of Europe’s leading wrestling promotions comes to Lytham on Wednesday, with an action-packed show featuring wrestlers from around the globe.

Brad Taylor who began the company after competing himself on shows around the country, said: “I saw a gap in the market for a true family friendly wrestling show, children love watching the action on TV and I wanted to bring a show to towns that usually can only see it by visiting the big arenas.

“We have stars from all over the world on our shows, be it from America, Japan, Mexico, Russia and of course, England, families can come to our shows and expect a great two hours of entertainment”.

The American Pitbull, who has trained at the wrestling academy of WWE legend Lance Storm, will be in action alongside Russian Boris Koslov, luchador El Ligero, CJ Banks and women’s action with Lizzy Styles.

Matches due to take place on the show include a Megaslam World Championship clash, Tag Team Thriller and this year’s Megaslam Rumble.

Tickets are priced at £12 and are available from the box office: 01253 794221.