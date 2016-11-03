Laugh Out Loud at Grand

One of the stars of ITV’s BAFTA-winning ‘The Sketch Show’ headlines this month’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club at the Grand Theatre, tomorrow.

Jim Tavare, who has performed at the Royal Variety Show three times, co-wrote and appeared in the show alongside the likes of Lee Mack and Tim Vine, between 2001 and 2004.

It was syndicated worldwide and had versions in seven different countries, including a USA spin-off produced by Kelsey Grammer.

Jim’s own popularity spread to the United States, winning International Starsearch and having an episode of NBC’s Wings written around his act.

He also holds the distinction of being the only overseas act ever to reach the final of NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

As a finalist, he embarked on a 63-date national US tour with NBC as part of the Last Comic Standing World Tour.

Jim (pictured right) now lives in the US, so this could be a one-off performance not to be missed.

He will be joined on the lineup by Adam Staunton, Micky P Kerr and the MC Damion Larkin.

Adam is a young, Scouse comic whose sharp mixture of eagle-eyed observation and simmering self-deprecation has endeared him to growing audiences far and wide.

He’s still relatively unknown but he has shared a bill with well-known comedians such as Sarah Millican and John Bishop.

Micky P Kerr, on the other hand, fuses music, spoken word and comedy in his act.

He’s been likened to John Cooper Clarke in the past, and he’s already gained a following on the live music circuit.

Transitioning to comedy, he’s now making a name for himself and has already won awards for his comedy.

In addition to his stand-up, Micky has recorded a live set for BBC Radio 1 and is now working on a new sitcom about his previous life as a primary school teacher, as well as recording his latest album of music and comedy.

Damion Larkin, the night’s compere, who also produces the show, said: “This show is not be missed and is a rare chance to see top international comedian plus a line-up packed with laughs throughout”.

• Tickets are £13 in advance or £15 on the door. To book, call 01253 290190 or buy at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.