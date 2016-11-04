Just Another Day in Paradise at Lowther Pavilion

If you’re looking for your Friday to be Another Day in Paradise, then look no further than Lowther Pavilion tonight.

‘And Finally... Phil Collins’ were this year voted as the ‘Official UK No.1’ at the National Tribute Awards, for the second time.

Now in their eighth year of touring, the 11-piece are recognised throughout the industry as the market leaders and definitive Phil Collins and Genesis tribute show.

2016 has acted as a major relaunch for the band. Tonight’s Lowther show is one of more than 60 theatre dates.

This year, they’ve introduced a brand-new show that has been enhanced with new lighting, stage sets and musicians in a bid to get even closer to the original Phil Collins experience.

Next year, they will be embarking on a full European tour, including a performance at the 1,000 capacity La Cigale in Paris, having recently won acclaim from the city’s Bernard Louiseau restaurant.

The band boasts two drummers in its midst and they’ve also now added dedicated percussionist to add more depth to the songs.

With classics such as Easy Lover, Two Hearts, Sussudio and Invisible Touch, you really should be able to feel something special In the Air Tonight.

Tickets are priced at £19.50 and are available from lowtherpavilion.co.uk and 01253 794221.