Jongleurs provide the laughs

Jongleurs Comedy Club will be returning once again to the Marine Hall, hoping to provide an evening of belly laughs from comedians across the country.

Jongleurs, described as the “UK’s number one comedy club” will be visiting Fleetwood on Friday, October 14.

The evening will be compered by Sally-Anne Hayward, whose confident persona and quick wit have rapidly made her a much sought after comedian on the comedy club circuit.

She’s also an accomplished radio presenter and has experience of compering at Glastonbury Festival.

Sally-Anne will be joined on the night by Steve Harris, Mike Wilkinson and Rob Deering.

Steve has recently spent time on the front line, entertaining British and NATO troops.

He has a comedy fan in Billy Connolly who he made “howl with laughter” and his comedic ability comes from his flexibility and warm nature.

Mike Wilkinson describes his act at “northern everyday life made silly” and laughs should come thick and fast with his dry humour and razor sharp wit.

Completing the evening is Rob Deering, whose guitar-wielding, loop-pedal based comedy routine makes for a unique experience.

Tickets are priced at £12 and are available from 01253 887693 and www.marinehall.co.uk.