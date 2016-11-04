It’s home from home for Scottish singer Anna

Scottish singer Anna MacDonald is performing in St Annes on Sunday - and it will be something of a family reunion.

MacDonald - who has been earning rave reviews as a singer-songwriter since releasing her debut album in 2010 - grew up on the Isle of Skye but throughout her childhood, spent a few weeks every year on the Fylde coast.

“My uncle – my mum’s youngest brother – lived in St Annes with his wife and children, still does actually,” she said.

“I really used to love going there ... unlike Skye, it has actual sand on the beach and it doesn’t rain all the time!

“I’m looking forward to going back at the weekend and it will be nice to see family again.”

MacDonald is appearing at the Pavilion Cafe in Ashton Gardens, with the music starting at 4pm on Sunday. Tickets are £5 or you can pay on the door on the day of the concert.

Local musician Mark Russell, involved in organising the night, said: “Anna is a terrific artist, who has a lovely voice and is very good at keeping an audience entertained. At the moment she’s recording an album which is being mixed in LA.”