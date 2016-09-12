It certainly is ‘stark, fragile and raw’

‘One More Time With Feeling’ is a documentary following Nick Cave that was shown for one night only in just 150 UK cinemas, including Vue, Cleveleys.

Upon hearing about this film, I didn’t really know what to expect.

Event cinema is something that is becoming increasingly more popular but this was my first experience of it. However, it’s fair to say that the press release description of “stark, fragile and raw” fits perfectly.

Following Nick Cave during the recording of his album Skeleton Tree, the film starts with humour as the film crew struggle to get to grips with the black and white 3D camera.

But you quickly realise how vulnerable Cave is, he bares all and his honesty on the “diminishing” nature of old age is bleak at times: “I think I’m losing my voice.”

What follows for the next 100 or so minutes is breathtaking cinema, offering a fascinating insight into Cave and his wife Susie’s work and home life.

It isn’t until the second half of the film that the tragic death of their 15-year-old son Arthur is directly addressed, something that feels organic and natural.

Cave’s haunting new album Skeleton Tree soundtracks the film, making for a stunning cinematic experience that left the audience stunned.