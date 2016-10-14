In good voice for H.M.S Pinafore production

H.M.S Pinafore, Lowther Pavilion

Founded in 1930, Marton Operatic Society have long regarded first-class singing as the cornerstone of their Gilbert and Sullivan productions. The cast of this year’s HMS Pinafore, preceded by the brief Trial by Jury, maintain the tradition handsomely, under the direction of Philip Walsh.

Clio Hedley as Josephine and Elaine McNicol as Little Buttercup lead the way here with powerful and tuneful voices. Andrew Lyons as Captain Corcoran hits every note and excels with his clear diction, whilst the experienced Ken Dagger knows exactly how to put across his patter songs, with precision and humour.

Many in the audience however may have found the setting in a Wetherspoons pub added nothing to the production, merely compressing the size of the stage, whilst the lighting in the second half too often left the principals in the gloom.

John Darrell as Ralph, Graham Beevers as Dick Deadeye and Tony Alman as Bill Bobstay all sang well, in very differing ranges, and the chorus provided sterling support throughout, though the men were a very Senior Service.

Lancashire’s Thomas Round, the former sparkling principal tenor with the D’Oyly Carte Company and long-standing and supportive President of the Marton Society, sadly died just a few days ago aged 100.

He would have enjoyed and approved of the excellence of the singing here.

Continues until Saturday.